Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 346,984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 449.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 70,985 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after buying an additional 43,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 442.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $115.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $109.94 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.