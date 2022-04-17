Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 993.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 210,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $115.32 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 501.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

