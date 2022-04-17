Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

