Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 30,617 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEVA opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. Research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

