Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

