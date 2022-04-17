Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

