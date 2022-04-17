Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $152.84 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.79.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

