Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $758,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7,385.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $115.32 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 501.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

