Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 650 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after buying an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 106,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.90 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

