Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EMCOR Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.79 and a one year high of $135.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.