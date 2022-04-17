Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 93 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,014 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

EME opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

