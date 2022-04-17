Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,066 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after acquiring an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 244,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,680,000 after buying an additional 506,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

