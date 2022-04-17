Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,066 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

