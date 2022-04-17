Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,385,000 after purchasing an additional 569,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 233,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after purchasing an additional 145,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $84.77 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $107.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

