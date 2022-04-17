Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after buying an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after buying an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after buying an additional 588,606 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,579,000 after buying an additional 385,446 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

