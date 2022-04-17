Fifth Third Bancorp Has $117,000 Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 288.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after buying an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,399,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,293,000 after purchasing an additional 887,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,943 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $47.49 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

