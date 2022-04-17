Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Capri were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $27,607,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Capri by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Capri by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

