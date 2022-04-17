Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Capri were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 10.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Capri by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,867,000 after purchasing an additional 247,067 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 83.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Capri by 320.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Capri Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.