Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,830,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.