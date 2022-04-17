Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MQY opened at $12.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.