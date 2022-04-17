Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 753 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Model N were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.99 million, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

