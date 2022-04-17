Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Model N were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Model N by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $991.99 million, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

