Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Upstart were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.27.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.21.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock worth $28,400,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

