1,826 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $56.06 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63.

