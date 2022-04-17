Fifth Third Bancorp Has $124,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

