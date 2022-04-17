Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 220.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,132,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,526,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $72.67 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.

