IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $97.29 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $97.25 and a twelve month high of $234.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

