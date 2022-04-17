CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

