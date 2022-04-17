Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 14,992 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $3.14 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

