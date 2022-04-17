Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHKR opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

