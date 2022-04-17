Oppenheimer Lowers Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRRA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares during the period.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.