Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

PK opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.06%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

