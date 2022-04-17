Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $795,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $257,982,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $165.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 427.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.