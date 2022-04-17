Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $803,000 Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Harsco by 13.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harsco by 38.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 372,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.56 million, a P/E ratio of -283.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.