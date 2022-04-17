Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 476 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Relx were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RELX opened at $31.58 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $32.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.84) to GBX 2,730 ($35.57) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,650 ($34.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

