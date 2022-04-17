Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $139,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares during the period.

DFAI opened at $27.68 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

