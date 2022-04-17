Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $797,000 Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $429.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

