Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $140,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NYSE ZIM opened at $55.17 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 123.26%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

