Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 15.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.0% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.53. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,454 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

