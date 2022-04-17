Fifth Third Bancorp Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VMware were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.