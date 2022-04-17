Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCO. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,003 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 52.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 738,013 shares during the period. Finally, PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

