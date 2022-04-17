Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $575,000.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

