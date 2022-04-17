Fifth Third Bancorp Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 302.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

