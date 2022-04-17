Fifth Third Bancorp Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $265.91 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $216.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.42 and its 200-day moving average is $315.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.