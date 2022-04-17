Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $804,000 Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

