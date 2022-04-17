Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Western Union stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.