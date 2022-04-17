Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $153.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

