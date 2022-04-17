Fifth Third Bancorp Has $148,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trex were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

