Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 190 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $40,003,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after purchasing an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 59.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

