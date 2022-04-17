20,336 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUOT opened at $6.02 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $571.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

